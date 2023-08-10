Three Namibian athletes and team manager depart for World Athletics Championships

By Adolf Kaure

Namibia will send three athletes to the 2023 World Athletics Championships which are scheduled to take place from 19 to 27 August in Budapest, Hungary.

According to Athletics Namibia, the athletes that represent the country are Alina Armas and Thomas Rainhold for the marathon event, while Lionel Coetzee will compete in the long jump event.

Armas has taken the place of Helalia Johannes, who due to injury is unable to compete at the championships.

The offcials who will accompany the athletes are team leader Belinda Oberholster and team coach Paulus Iiyambo.

WORLD ATHLETICS CONGRESS

Erwin Namwhaka, the president of Athletics Namibia will also be going as an invited delegate to the elective congress.

On 17 August, the 54th World Athletics Congress will elect the president, the four vice presidents and 13 individual council members.

The role of the Council is to govern the sport of athletics. It is responsible for all decisions related to the sport as well as for the conduct and management of the sport and its disciplines.

The Namibian team is expected to leave for the championship on Monday 14 August.

The National Athletics Centre will host the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian capital Budapest.