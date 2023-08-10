Communal regions involved in crop production report insufficient harvests

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform’s Crop prospects, food security, and drought situation report for July 2023 released this week observed a significant decline in the yield following the recent crop harvest, with aggregate cereals yielding 9% below the harvest of the previous season, although 23% above the 10-year average production.

The reduction in output can be attributed primarily to unfavorable growing conditions experienced throughout the 2022/2023 rainfall season, the report noted.

“All communal regions involved in crop production reported insufficient harvests, which failed to enhance household food security. While the commercial sector demonstrated an improvement in cereal production, it remains insufficient to meet the country’s consumption demands,” the report added.

Furthermore, the report said the food security situation has significantly deteriorated and has not shown improvement, following the recent poor harvest.

“A considerable number of households have reported depletion of their harvest from the previous season, and they are now relying on the recently harvested grains, supplemented by market purchases to extend their food availability,” the report noted, adding that it is projected that the recent harvest will be exhausted between August and December, leaving households in a state of food insecurity.

Meanwhile, the report said despite the government’s pronouncement regarding the extension of drought relief interventions in Kunene, certain areas of Erongo and Omusati regions, as well as the inclusion of Omaheke, Kharas, and Hardap regions, it is vital to acknowledge that the agricultural production in other regions is also affected by the unpredictable rainfall patterns, hence, the overall food security situation remains compromised.

The report hence recommended that the government, through the Office of the Prime Minister, should continue with the provision of drought relief measures to households that are faced with food insecurity in the affected regions until the situation normalizes.

Furthermore, the report said the government should consider the roll-out of drought relief interventions such as food assistance and livestock support programs and continue with construction, rehabilitation, and excavation of earth dams and boreholes in areas where communities are faced with water shortages.