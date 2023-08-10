Wildlife Resorts introduces 50% limited offer on selected resorts for locals and SADC residents

The Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has embarked on a Southern African Development Community (SADC) and domestic initiative that offers lower prices for accommodation to locals and those in SADC countries.

The initiative offers up to 50% off at select resorts, including Ai-Ais Hotsprings and Spa, Hardap Dam Resort, Gross Barmen, Popa Falls, Namib Naukluft, and Waterberg, NWR’s Communications Manager, Nelson Ashipala said Thursday.

According to Ashipala, the initiative enables locals and SADC residents to experience the breathtaking beauty of the various areas at prices starting from as low as N$295 a night.

The exclusive special runs from 1 August 2023 to October 31, 2023, inviting Namibians and residents of the SADC region to immerse themselves in the diverse and captivating landscapes that Namibia has to offer. With a wide range of activities available at our resorts, such as wine tasting and hiking, NWR is dedicated to creating a comprehensive and enriching getaway for all who choose to partake in this remarkable opportunity.

“The public is encouraged to take full advantage of this limited time. Experience the thrill of adventure, relax in luxurious comfort, and create lasting memories with family and friends, all while enjoying substantial savings” he said, adding that they are thrilled to present this exclusive offer.

“With this special, we aim to make it easier for tourism local or regional to indulge in their favorite hobbies and create unforgettable memories,” he concluded.