Select Page

NUST business incubator supports MSM enterprises through Grow programme

Posted by | Aug 11, 2023 |

NUST business incubator supports MSM enterprises through Grow programme

By Freeman Ya Ngulu

Several Micro, Small and Medium (MSM) enterprises recently completed the Grow Assessment Programme at the Namibia Business Innovation Institute, the business and entrepreneurship incubator that operates as a department of the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

The Business Innovation Institute is housed under the Directorate of Research, Innovation and Partnerships, supporting budding entrepreneurs with innovative ideas to kick-start their business through training and mentoring.

From the left, Vitalis Haupindi (Founder: Yyeni Chats & Web); Silas Newaka (NBII), Nerro Nendongo (Founder: Leo Conopus), Edwin Kavihuha (NBII) and Lotto Nanhonda (Accountant: Yyeni). (Photograph by Freeman Ya Ngulu)

 

About The Author

Freeman Ya Ngulu

Freeman Ngulu is an investigtor, an author and a keen entrepreneur. His speciality is data journalism for which he loves to dig deep into topics often ignored by mainstream reporting. He tweets @hobameteorite.

Related Posts

Technology Ministry enters internship programme with Trustco

Technology Ministry enters internship programme with Trustco

18 November 2021

Women at Work – from students to graduates

Women at Work – from students to graduates

13 December 2013

Cricket Namibia continues with quest to upskill staff and national players

Cricket Namibia continues with quest to upskill staff and national players

17 August 2020

Sustainable Development Goals to be introduced to youth in the North

Sustainable Development Goals to be introduced to youth in the North

12 October 2018

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<