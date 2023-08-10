NUST business incubator supports MSM enterprises through Grow programme

By Freeman Ya Ngulu

Several Micro, Small and Medium (MSM) enterprises recently completed the Grow Assessment Programme at the Namibia Business Innovation Institute, the business and entrepreneurship incubator that operates as a department of the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

The Business Innovation Institute is housed under the Directorate of Research, Innovation and Partnerships, supporting budding entrepreneurs with innovative ideas to kick-start their business through training and mentoring.

From the left, Vitalis Haupindi (Founder: Yyeni Chats & Web); Silas Newaka (NBII), Nerro Nendongo (Founder: Leo Conopus), Edwin Kavihuha (NBII) and Lotto Nanhonda (Accountant: Yyeni). (Photograph by Freeman Ya Ngulu)