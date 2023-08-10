Local food system projects get financial boost from Brazil

Brazil’s assistance is expected to enhance 5 food system initiatives throughout Namibia following the handover of about N$2.2 million, through the World Food Program (WFP), at an event held Thursday in Windhoek.

The food system projects in Namibia aim to enhance the production of food at a local level, facilitate market access during periods of surplus, address rising malnutrition issues in these areas, and introduce ways to add value and minimize food losses after harvesting.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform, Carl Schlettwein at the hand-over said the financial support resonates well with Namibia’s national development goals and objective outcomes in the agriculture sector.

“This is highly valued, especially considering the chosen focal areas to assist our country to reduce vulnerability and to attain food and nutrition security at community and national levels,” he added.

Ambassador of Brazil to Namibia, Vivian Loss Sanmartin said in recent years the cooperation between Brazil and Namibia in the food security area has made significant strides.

“What began in 2019 as a humanitarian action, in response to a request from the Namibian government evolved to a second donation of financial resources in 2020, used to fund five community-based food systems projects,” she said, adding that Brazil is committed to supporting the fight against food insecurity through transformative actions.

WFP Namibia deputy country representative, Ericah Shafuda said since inception, the food systems projects have made impactful contributions to the community as more than 50 community members, including women and the youth, have been trained on good agricultural practices, equipping them with the required skills and knowledge to manage the projects.