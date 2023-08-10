Womentum not a typo but an opportunity instead

Womentum is the catchy name of Momentum Metropolitan Namibia’s new campaign to reach out to all women at #SheOwnsHerSuccess. Based on empowerment and inclusion, the insurer said the campaign is a celebration of women’s achievements.

Supported by an extensive advertising campaign, Womentum #SheOwnsHerSuccess is scheduled to run for the month of August as a broad awareness campaign to bring women’s multi-faceted truimps into the public domain.

Momentum Metropolitan Namibia Group Executive for Marketing, Denille Roostee, said “Our ethos is intrinsically aligned with empowerment and inclusion. While recognising the numerous challenges women contend with, our conviction remains steadfast: Armed with the right resources, mentorship, and unwavering backing, every woman can chart her success trajectory. We envisage a realm where each woman is galvanised to harness her talents, from business savvy to entrepreneurial prowess.”

She stressed that the Womentum campaign reaches beyond fleeting trends or hashtags, instead it encapsulates the insurer’s earnest call for women to celebrate their many achievements.

“Women do not aim for supremacy, but rather for equal rights, opportunities, and acknowledgement. This foundational belief steers us to a harmonious, just, inclusive, and thriving society,” she said.

Reflecting on Namibia’s advancements on the gender equilibrium, Denille noted some of the milestones that marked local empowerment for Namibian women since Independence. A highlight is this year’s World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report where Namibia is number eight on gender parity.

In recent developments, Namibia has received commendation from the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) for the adoption of its inaugural national action plan on women, peace, and security for 2019-2024.

Namibia’s journey to gender parity reveals both strides and stumbling blocks. Notwithstanding efforts to bridge the gender wage gap, distinct imbalances are ubiquitous, notably within households.

“Womentum emerges as a luminary, not only celebrating women’s significant milestones but also prompting society to reflect upon its inherent biases. It underscores the necessity to cultivate empathy for the many roles and experiences women have to navigate in both their professional and personal lives,” said Denille.