Shincheonji believers dig into the sublime message of Revelation

For the past month, believers in the Shincheonji Church of Jesus had the opportunity to preach from the book of Revelation to demonstrate their understanding of the scriptures and their insight into the special message of the last book in the Bible.

Without any prior teaching or preaching experience, these members of the churdh have given sermons on Revelation in hundreds of the church’s congregations across the world.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of Testimony is an international church with congregations around the globe. Led by pastor Man-Hee Lee, the church’s name stands for the Chinese characters of ‘new heaven and new earth’ and represent the new tabernacle and new people.

The church encouraged its members to give sermons during the church’s Wednesday worship services to realise the “shepherding of all the saints”, which they have been advocating since its founding.

All seven southern Africa branches of Shincheonji Church have also seen ordinary church members take to the pulpit to give insightful and fluent sermons which made for awe-inspiring moments. The members confidently tackled topics and themes from Revelation which even experienced pastors hesitate to do.

One of the informal preachers is Thobekani Qiniso Mbambo, who has been a member of the church for more than eight years. “I would have never thought that I, a normal congregation member, would even receive such an opportunity. It was only when I was preparing when I realized that congregation members of Shincheonji have mastered the book of Revelation. This is what’s promised in the Bible, this is what I believe and have faith in,” he said.

Another young member, Nic Ngcobo, said “I realized that before joining Shincheonji Church I did not know the Bible, let alone the book of Revelation, but now I can clearly testify the truth that all believers must know.”

Ngcobo said that through the opportunity to preach about Revelation he was filled with so much gratitude to be used by God to testify to the truth found in Biblical scripture. “In preparing I realised how clear and simple it is to understand the word taught at Shincheonji – everything from Genesis to Revelation, even the reality of the prophecies that were made in the Bible.”

All members of Shincheonji Church of Jesus participated in the church’s EQUIPPED Bible Course. It is an internationally run course, carefully compiled and curated to help Christian believers of any level of understanding and knowledge of Biblical scripture to get back to the basics.

According to Craig van Niekerk, a church spokesperson, Shincheonji has been inundated with requests from believers across southern Africa wanting to participate in the course.