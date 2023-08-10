Win robotics challenge, and get robotic course scholarship

The Goethe-Institut is offering any child between the ages of 8 and 12 who visits their library, a scholarship for a robotics course, if they participate and win the Robotics Scholarship Challenge.

The Institut said they have set up a two-hour challenge, where children will experiment with the Ozobot mini robot and the Dash robot to complete various challenges and the winner will attend an 8-week robotics course at the Institut

“Do not miss this opportunity to revolutionize your child’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) experience and to engage in a whole new way,” they added.

They further explained that the programme aims to offer learners a new approach to knowledge and unveil a path to the application of 21st-century skills.

“Participants are presented with a chance to think of and build their prototypes after exploring basic electronics, sensors, motors, and coding blocks,” they emphasised.

The Institut said they will also learn by doing, applying what they learn to real situations to cement the fundamental of technology and engineering, and the principles of programming through fun activities.