Paratus Namibian Cycle Classic set for October – Early bird registration now open

The Paratus Namibian Cycle Classic is scheduled to take place on 7 and 8 October, and for the second consecutive year, Paratus Namibia will back up the event with a sponsorship, in support of cycling enthusiasm in Namibia and to a wide range of the event’s attendant social upliftment projects.

Early bird registration is now open until 15 August 2023 and participants can book their spots through Webtickets or at Pick n Pay supermarkets nationwide, a statement released on Thursday said.

The event features three main components: a mountain bike race across three distances; a Kiddies Classic race designed for toddlers and young children; and a road race spanning three distances. This diverse race caters to participants of varying ages and skill levels, ensuring an inclusive and engaging experience for all cycling enthusiasts.

This year, the event will also reintroduce running events, offering participants additional exciting opportunities. On 13 October, there will be a vibrant glow run, while on the 14th, runners can challenge themselves with an offroad “tough run” or opt for a family-friendly road run.

“We are especially proud to support the Paratus Namibian Cycle Classic again this year because it successfully combines the promotion of sporting excellence with philanthropy,” said Andrew Hall, MD of Paratus Namibia.

“As a beacon of sport and fitness, the event also contributes to social upliftment in Namibia. By partnering with the Rotary Club Windhoek, we will help increase positive impacts for the local community. We encourage everyone to participate in this exciting event and help make a positive difference in our country while pursuing their passion for cycling.”

Last year’s event saw remarkable achievements in combining sporting excellence with philanthropy, and the impact was felt significantly in various charity projects.

Rainer Ritter, President of the Rotary Club Windhoek, expressed his gratitude and shared, “Last year’s event raised about N$180,000 for charity projects, which greatly contributed to supporting several initiatives. We sponsored numerous projects, including the Onganga Trust in Katutura, where we provide support for children, and the Baumgartsbrunn Primary School in Khomas Hochland, with whom other Rotary clubs in Germany collaborate.”

“We also embarked on a garden project in the south, in collaboration with a school, which began last year with the generous support of the German government and Rotary clubs in Germany. Additionally, we funded the construction of separate toilets for boys and girls at the Dordabis school hostel, and we initiated a garden project there. Our support extends to projects in the Kavango and Katutura regions as well,” he added.