July annual inflation comes in at 4.5% – Eggs more pricey in the Khomas Region

Posted by | Aug 10, 2023 | ,

The annual inflation rate in July 2023 stood at 4.5% compared to 6.8% witnessed in July 2022, according to the main gauge of inflation, the Namibia Statistic Agency consumer price index (CPI) report.

The main contributors to the annual inflation rate in July 2023 were food and non-alcoholic beverages
with a contribution of 2.0 percentage points, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco contributed 0.9 percentage points and Housing, water, electricity gas, and other fuels contribution stood at 0.7 percentage points, the report noted

Month-on-month, the inflation rate stood at 0.3% compared to 0.1 % registered during the preceding month.

Meanwhile, at the Zonal level for July 2023, Zone 1 (Kavango East, Kavango West, Kunene, Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, and Zambezi regions) recorded the highest annual inflation rates of 4.7%, Zone 2 (Khomas region) recorded an annual inflation rate of 4.6% while Zone 3 (//Kharas, Erongo, Hardap, Omaheke regions) recorded the annual inflation rate of 4.2%).

According to the NSA, analysis of the average retail prices of selected products for July 2023 revealed that consumers in Zone 2 paid the highest price for eggs pack of 6 at N$22.13 followed by Zone 3 at N$21.29, while consumers in Zone 1 paid the lowest price of N$19.83. For Pure Sunflower (750ml), consumers in Zone 1 paid the lowest price at N$32.18 while the highest price was paid by consumers residing in Zone 2 at N$34.90.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

