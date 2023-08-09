Namiseb attends 2023 South African Legal Sector Development Seminar

National Council Secretary, Tousy Namiseb is in attendance at the 2023 South African Legal Sector Development as a distinguished guest of the South African Forum of Secretaries at the SALS Professional Development Seminar from 7 to 9 August 2023.

The seminar, held under the theme: “Building a Capable and Strong Legislative Sector that Realises an Open, Transformative, Responsive, and Accountable System of Governance,” intends, among other things, to enhance managers’ and parliamentary staff’s capacity to carry out their duties efficiently and effectively. It also seeks to provide strategic direction and guidance, as well as outcome-oriented leadership, to promote excellence, integrity, and professionalism in the legislative sector.

In keeping with the seminar’s goals, Namiseb is among other distinguished guests from Malawi and Kenyan legislatures. Furthermore, the seminar intends to provide a forum for discussing and exchanging ideas and experiences on legislative practices, procedures, and processes.

Meanwhile, the former Deputy President of South Africa, Dr. P Mlambo-Ngcuka, stated that legislative support staff should drive the sector’s success by influencing the conduct and operations of MPs. She further remarked that parliaments need officers who understand and have a commitment to democratic values to discharge their duties adequately. She delivered the keynote address and opened the seminar officially.

The seminar will take a close look at transformational parliaments, with an emphasis on public engagement in both legislative and oversight functions.