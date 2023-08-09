4th poetry session stage set

Township Production in cooperation with Goethe-Institut Namibia will be hosting the 4th Poetry Session on 10 August, at 19:00, under the theme ‘Poetry is Alive-for Art Is’.

The Goethe-Institut said this poetry session will be celebrating poetry in Namibia, but will also look more at the role and purpose of the poet.

“Poets will have to redefine themselves and their art and pledge to continue writing, reading, and sharing their works, despite the social and political dangers and condemnation around them, and can be used in the transformation of a passive community into a more action-oriented one,” said the Institut.

They further explained that earlier this year the session was successfully staged with record attendance and a larger presentation from poets who shared their work for the first time.

“The session continues to tract a broader audience and allow for diverse presentation and performance styles, therefore bring yourself, your friend, and foes to celebrate the pledges of poets,” they concluded.