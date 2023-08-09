Select Page

4th poetry session stage set

Township Production in cooperation with Goethe-Institut Namibia will be hosting the 4th Poetry Session on 10 August, at 19:00, under the theme ‘Poetry is Alive-for Art Is’.

The Goethe-Institut said this poetry session will be celebrating poetry in Namibia, but will also look more at the role and purpose of the poet.

“Poets will have to redefine themselves and their art and pledge to continue writing, reading, and sharing their works, despite the social and political dangers and condemnation around them, and can be used in the transformation of a passive community into a more action-oriented one,” said the Institut.

They further explained that earlier this year the session was successfully staged with record attendance and a larger presentation from poets who shared their work for the first time.

“The session continues to tract a broader audience and allow for diverse presentation and performance styles, therefore bring yourself, your friend, and foes to celebrate the pledges of poets,” they concluded.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

