Select Page

Estates Agency Board and Namibia Competition boards commissioned

Posted by | Aug 9, 2023 |

Estates Agency Board and Namibia Competition boards commissioned

The Minister of Industrialisation and Trade, Hon Lucia Iipumbu this week commissioned the new boards of directors for the Namibia Estates Agency Board and Namibia Competition Commission (NaCC).

The new board  for the NEAB are Ms Marvel Tjombonde and Mr Abel Sindano as Chairperson and Deputy Chairperso; Mr Simeon Kahona, Mr Dickson Swanepoel, and Ms Liberty Mupopiwa as members. The new board will serve for three years, effective 1 March 2023 to 31 March 2026.

Meanwhile, the new NaCC board comprises Mr Andreas Penda Ithindi as Chairperson and Ms Isabella Tjatjara as Deputy Chairperson; Mr Siegfried Josua Neumann, Ms Irene Simeon-Kurtz and Mr Benjamin Biwa as members. The bard will serve for three years from 1 August 2023 to 31 July 2026.

Welcoming the new boards at the event, Iipumbu reminded the new directors to invest heavily in cultivating strong relationships with its stakeholders.

She further tasked them to lead the institutions to which they have been assigned in line with the enabling legislations, and to observe key sections within the Public Enterprise and Governance Act, especially those that deal with issues of compliance.

“Some of the compliance matters that I expect to be fully adhered to is the signing of Performance Agreements by the Board of Directors with the line minister, developing and submitting an integrated strategic business plan, timely submission of annual reports to the line ministry and the compilation and submission of financial reports to mention but a few,” the minister stated.

 

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Small-to-medium sized business owners get equipped with the relevant skills to establish successful enterprises

Small-to-medium sized business owners get equipped with the relevant skills to establish successful enterprises

28 January 2020

Ian Erlank starts as Head of Markets at RMB Namibia

Ian Erlank starts as Head of Markets at RMB Namibia

5 July 2021

Amupolo to lead NAMDIA as new Chief Executive

Amupolo to lead NAMDIA as new Chief Executive

3 October 2022

New executive appointments to spur Paratus expansion into Africa

New executive appointments to spur Paratus expansion into Africa

29 April 2022

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<