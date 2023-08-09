Estates Agency Board and Namibia Competition boards commissioned

The Minister of Industrialisation and Trade, Hon Lucia Iipumbu this week commissioned the new boards of directors for the Namibia Estates Agency Board and Namibia Competition Commission (NaCC).

The new board for the NEAB are Ms Marvel Tjombonde and Mr Abel Sindano as Chairperson and Deputy Chairperso; Mr Simeon Kahona, Mr Dickson Swanepoel, and Ms Liberty Mupopiwa as members. The new board will serve for three years, effective 1 March 2023 to 31 March 2026.

Meanwhile, the new NaCC board comprises Mr Andreas Penda Ithindi as Chairperson and Ms Isabella Tjatjara as Deputy Chairperson; Mr Siegfried Josua Neumann, Ms Irene Simeon-Kurtz and Mr Benjamin Biwa as members. The bard will serve for three years from 1 August 2023 to 31 July 2026.

Welcoming the new boards at the event, Iipumbu reminded the new directors to invest heavily in cultivating strong relationships with its stakeholders.

She further tasked them to lead the institutions to which they have been assigned in line with the enabling legislations, and to observe key sections within the Public Enterprise and Governance Act, especially those that deal with issues of compliance.

“Some of the compliance matters that I expect to be fully adhered to is the signing of Performance Agreements by the Board of Directors with the line minister, developing and submitting an integrated strategic business plan, timely submission of annual reports to the line ministry and the compilation and submission of financial reports to mention but a few,” the minister stated.