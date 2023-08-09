Dimension Data bags Fortinet SADC Top Performing Partner of the Year 2022 Award

Systems Integration and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions provider, and subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, Dimension Data Namibia recently won the Fortinet SADC Top Performing Partner of the Year 2022 Award.

The annual award ceremony recognises companies across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) with this year’s event forming part of the Fortinet Security Day.

Dimension Data Namibia competed against 14 other countries in the SADC Top Performing Partner of the Year category, with the criteria for the award being based on the amount of revenue generated through the selling of Fortinet products and services for FY22.

“Dimension Data Namibia is thrilled to have won this award and be recognised for the exceptional achievement in our business. Security solutions and services are a very important strategic pillar of our business growth,” Annalize Van der Merwe, Dimension Data Namibia Managing Director, as she shared her pride in her colleagues and the achievement:

“I am immensely proud of what our Dimension Data team has accomplished. We deeply appreciate the outstanding efforts of the Dimension Data team, whose dedication and perseverance have consistently led to our ongoing success,” she added.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of their partnership with Fortinet in Southern Africa.