City of Windhoek appoints new Strategic Executive

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has appointed Fillemon Neputa as their Strategic Executive of Information Communication Technology, as of 1 August.

The City in a statement on 8 August said Neputa brings a wealth of expertise to his new role, with 18 years of experience, 14 of which have been in management and leadership positions.

“He has gained extensive experience in project management and business development, with a focus on innovation as a cornerstone of his approach and he has worked in various industries, including telecommunications, banking, postal services, academia, and micro-insurance,” they added.

Neputa holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Information Technology: Business Computing from the Namibia University of Science and Technology, as well as a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Steinbeisse in Berlin. He is also certified in Project Management and SAP consulting, among others.

“We extend our best wishes to Neputa and we have complete faint in his ability to contribute to the organisation’s success,” they concluded.