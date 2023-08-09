Tapping into Walvis Bay’s massive blue economy potential

By Adolf Kaure.

The Mayor of Walvis Bay, His Worship Trevino Forbes said that the harbour town has the potential to tap into the blue economy in several ways when he recently spoke at the opening ceremony of the coastal town’s Maritime Festival.

According to Forbes, one of the sectors that can contribute to this is fisheries and aquaculture.

“Walvis Bay can develop and strengthen its fishing industry by promoting sustainable fishing practices by supporting local fishers and investing in aquaculture operations to diversify seafood production,” said Forbes adding that another sector that has contributed to the blue economy is marine tourism, especially in its role for job creation.

“Walvis Bay is known for its stunning coastlines, marine wildlife and unique landscapes. By developing and promoting tourism initiatives such as wildlife tours, beach activities, and coastal cruises, the town can attract visitors, and create employment opportunities,” he said.

Another way in which the town benefits is through its investment in port infrastructure and services which attracts shipping and logistics companies leading to increased trade and accelerated economic growth.

The mayor further cited numerous challenges that need to be addressed when it comes to the health of the ocean’s ecosystem like plastic pollution, overfishing, and climate change.

“These issues not only impact marine life but jeopardize the livelihoods and wellbeing of our local communities.”

“But I have faith that we can overcome these challenges. As a coastal community, we have a responsibility to be stewards of our ocean and protect it for the benefit of all.”

“Together we must work for sustainable solutions that promote environmental conservation while fostering a resilient economy,” said Forbes.

The Walvis Bay Maritime Festival serves as a platform for education, awareness, and collaboration, where industry experts, scientists, policymakers, and community leaders are brought together to exchange knowledge and ideas.

Walvis Bay Mayor, His Worship Trevino Forbes. (Photograph courtesy of the Office of the Mayor)