Select Page

New investment policy to create a more conducive business environment – Iipumbu

Posted by | Aug 8, 2023 |

New investment policy to create a more conducive business environment – Iipumbu

The country is working on finalising its investment policy regime to fully leverage new investments in renewable energies to resuscitate the economy, the Minister of Industrialization and Trade, Lucia Iipumbu said this week.

Speaking at the Namibia Investment Promotion and Facilitation Bill (NIPFB) Stakeholders Consultation in Windhoek, Iipumbu stated that the new investment policy regime intends to create a more conducive business environment, providing necessary institutional support while fostering investor-friendly infrastructure.

The minister emphasised the need to modernize and update the investment regulatory and policy regime in Namibia to accommodate new economic dynamics and developments.

“Namibia’s fallback position remains the outdated Foreign Investment Act which we believe does not embrace newer investment dynamics such as innovation and sustainable investment. This old legislation, therefore, will not support viable initiatives that foster the adoption of the 4th Industrial Revolution-driven investments, nor will it adequately enhance new policy developments around Special Economic Zones,” she said.

A draft of the NIPF Bill was tabled in the national assembly in November 2021 but was withdrawn following calls for further consultation, leading to the formation of a technical committee tasked with considering concerns and proposing suitable amendments.

Ultimately, the bill needs to align with Namibia’s national developmental objectives, focusing on stimulating industrialization, transforming the economy, and attracting both sustainable foreign and domestic direct investments, she said. (Xinhua)

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Africa’s growth remains low – Region looks to tap resource wealth for sustainable development and transition to low-carbon economies

Africa’s growth remains low – Region looks to tap resource wealth for sustainable development and transition to low-carbon economies

5 April 2023

Plasma or dark matter? – local scientists in HESS group confirm breakthrough discovery

Plasma or dark matter? – local scientists in HESS group confirm breakthrough discovery

18 June 2020

New Kia Optima, a sleek beauty

New Kia Optima, a sleek beauty

3 May 2012

No fuel price respite despite over-recoveries

No fuel price respite despite over-recoveries

11 January 2013

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<