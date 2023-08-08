WACS and SAT-3 fibre break cause of connectivity interuptions says Telecom

Telecom Namibia on Tuesday said it is experiencing sporadic service interruptions on some fixed and mobile, data and voice services, as a result of a fibre break on the West African Cable System (WACS) and the South Atlantic 3 (SAT–3) undersea cables, impacting connectivity to Namibia.

According to network status reports, SAT–3 was cut on Sunday morning, while WACS went down later that evening. Telecom Namibia has observed the issue of slow internet and is working with its international partners in resolving it.

Dr Stanley Shanapinda, Telecom Namibia’s Chief Executive, assured customers of the utility’s commitment to ensure that its customers stay connected and that the impact on operations would be minimal.

“Telecom Namibia would like to assure its customers that it is working around the clock with its international support partners to ensure that all functionalities are fully restored to normalcy. We have been proactive by re-routing the traffic to ensure our customers stay seamlessly connected,” he stated.

Telecom meanwhile has apologized for the inconvenience caused and would like to assure its customers that it is committed and is working tirelessly to ensure improved service delivery.