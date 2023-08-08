Motor Vehicle Fund spreads road safety in the Ohangwena Region

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund is currently rolling out its community outreach programme, ‘MVA Fund on Wheels’ in the Ohangwena Region.

The move is in pursuit of their mandate to assist persons involved in road traffic crashes.

The week-long programme aims to bring their services closer to the people while creating awareness of their benefits, products, and services.

The Fund noted with concern that the Ohangwena region ranks third in the number of road crash-related fatalities while a high number of MVA Fund incomplete claims also arise from the region lacking the required documentation or slimly incorrectly filled out.

“These incomplete claim forms cause challenges for us to finalise the claim process within the prescribed period. The community outreach programme will address this aspect including amongst others, claims registration and queries, educate the public on claim form completion, product knowledge, and stakeholder engagement while also intensifying road safety activities throughout the region,” said the Fund.

The wheels team will visit and engage the communities of Ondobe, Okongo, Helao Nafidi, Ongha, Ongenge, and Eenhana, and even though they have eight located service centres throughout the country, the programmes allow them to reach remote communities especially where there are no service centres.

“The programme will allow us to bring road safety to the forefront in the region where we will visit schools, conduct road safety interventions at bus and loading terminals and host community meetings with the general public,” they said.

They said to reach a wider audience, the Fund has teamed up with NBC Kati FM for a live broadcast of some of the week’s engagements, while activation will feature popular Oshiwambo artist Shitana.

“We have reached out to the regional leadership of the region and called on them to ensure a large turnout at all scheduled platforms to spread the road safety message to all,” they concluded.