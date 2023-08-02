Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off final scheduled for 26 August

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition’s final preliminary round in the ninth edition concluded last weekend at Soweto Market in Windhoek.

Nedbank in a statement said that Chef, Markus Ferreira from the Ocean Cellar Restaurant in Swakopmund walked away with N$10,000 in a Nedbank account as he emerged victorious in the competition’s professional chef round which took place on 4 August.

“In second place was Chef Azeem Kadwa who won a cash prize of N$7000 and Chef David Kambonde in third place with a cash prize of N$5 000,” they added.

Ferreira said he did not expect to win. “I thought I would come third, but I am so honoured. I will make it my mission to tell other professional chefs to take part in this competition because it is awesome,” he said.

Nedbank further said that the central preliminary round, which took place on 5 August saw 57 entrants take part in the competition with hopes of securing their spot in the final. “Rauha Simon, Ester Silas, Eliakim Amunyela, and Hasheni Mandume emerged as winners on the day and will join the rest of the preliminary round winners on 26 August at the final competition at the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair,” they emphasised.

Rauha Simon said she is very excited and can not wait to show her skills in the final. “I do charity work so if I win, I am going to continue with that, so I can inspire the youngsters,” she said.

Communication and Public Relations Manager at Nedbank, Selma Kaulinge said the reason they have this competition is to celebrate Namibia food and bring focus to businesses that operate in the informal business sector. “I would like to thank our co-sponsors because without your partnership, without them we could not take this competition to the heights it is today,” she said.

The grand prize winner of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition walks away with a fully furnished mobile food trailer worth N$100 000, a cash prize of N$10 000, and a Bakpro Vetkoek Voucher worth N$5000.