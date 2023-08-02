Debmarine Namibia Premiership to kick off in September

The Debmarine Namibia Premiership is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, 16 September, while the FNB Womens Soccer Leg will commence on 23 September, the Namibia Football Association.

“We will also announce the kick-off of the Nationwide First Divisions, Regional Second Divisions, and Regional Women Leagues at our earliest convenience,” Jochen Traut, Interim General Secretary of the NFA said in a statement on Monday.

The football governing body meanwhile also announced that it will open the registration and transfer of players relative to the NFA Rules and Regulations for the First Registration on Monday, 7 August, closing at midnight on Friday, 27 October, while the second registration period will be announced in due course.

NFA Interim General Secretary, Traut confirmed that the registration of players will be conducted through the FIFA e-Connect System.