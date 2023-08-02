Select Page

Engela District Hospital receives 70 mattresses

Engela District Hospital receives 70 mattresses

The Rob Youth Foundation Ohangwena Regional Team last week handed 70 mattresses to the Engela District Hospital, to address shortages being experienced at the hospital. The mattresses were sponsored by Sanlam Namibia, costing approximatively N$28 927,43.

Deputy Mayor of Helao Nafidi, Penehupifo Matias said the handover is a testimony to the effort of the Rob Youth Foundation to improve the living conditions of the hospital, particularly in the Ohangwena Region.

“We highly appreciate the generosity of the Rob Youth Foundation together with Sanlam Namibia to supplement the effort to address the needs of our people,” she added.

Councillor of the Engela Constituency, Elkan Hainghumbi said that government hospitals are faced with many challenges especially shortages of mattresses and other linens.

“Due to lack of resources and the government alone cannot meet every patient’s needs, let me give my profound appreciation and gratitude to the Rob Youth Foundation for meeting our government halfway by donating mattresses to Engela State Hospital,” said Hainghumbi.

Sanlam Namibia Ondangwa Branch Manager, Lukas Tshithigona said the collaboration between Sanlam and the Rob Youth Foundation showcases the values cherished by Sanlam, which are compassion, empathy, and a dedication to the well-being of the communities.

Public Relations Officer for the Rob Youth Foundation, Tangi Shonena said as a youth foundation they are proud to play their part in making sure that health facilities in Namibia are well maintained and that the people are accommodated in a conducive environment.

Through this donation, the partners hope to create a positive ripple effect that extends beyond the maternity ward, impacting the lives of those in need.

 

