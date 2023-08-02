Otjiwarongo community gets faster mobile broadband speed options through Telecom’s initiatives

Telecom Namibia recently undertook a project to invest in mobile and fixed infrastructure and strengthen its network capacity for improved customer experience, by upgrading its mobile network in Otjiwarongo.

The telecoms company in a statement said all upgraded and new mobile base stations will offer high-speed mobile internet based on the 4.5G technology to improve coverage, which is capable of delivering more content at faster internet speeds while giving our customers in Otjiwarongo in areas of Otjiwarongo CBD, Otjiberg area, Okarundu School, Otjiwarongo Hospital and surrounding areas improved internet connections.

Moreover, the company announced 3 new mobile base stations which have been rolled out, extending its network coverage to areas of Otjiwarongo Ext 1, Orwetoweni, Otjiwarongo DRC Ext 4, and surrounding areas.

According to George Karunga, TN’s Senior Regional Commercial Manager: North, this initiative is a key part of Telecom Namibia’s digital transformation journey, as the company plans to replace obsolete technologies and fast-track its digital transformation initiatives.

“TN will continue to execute similar projects, countrywide, that are expected to provide enhanced coverage and capacity across the country which can support the connectivity needs of a wide range of applications, and in doing so meet 4IR, SDG, and reduce ICT Access and Usage gaps, via affordable services, and in compliance with regulations,” he concluded.