Old Mutual Namibia continues to equip young graduates with hands-on experience

Old Mutual Namibia recently welcomed 17 exceptional graduates to its ranks, as it continues its initiative which provides a unique opportunity for graduates to gain market-relevant skills, positioning them for success in the job market.

The 17 graduates chosen are Paula Nantinda, Johanna Muulyao, Magdalena Nekongo, Izane Am-Gabes, Erich Nakale, Turipamwe Mbetjiha, Paulina Malakia, Anuschka Forbes, Pecky Nghaamwa, Erastus Ndhishoono, Jo-Marie Swartz, Delane Rittmann, Keannen Kolz, Bonita Salomo, Charles Naobeb, Anna-Lisa Seibes, and Andreas Paulus.

Mignon du Preez, Old Mutual Namibia’s Group Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Executive, expressed the company’s commitment to nurturing local talent, stating, “At Old Mutual Namibia, we believe in the power of investing in our future leaders. Through this initiative, we aim to equip young graduates with hands-on experience and expose them to a diverse work environment, enabling them to excel in their careers and contribute significantly to our society.”

To ensure the graduates thrive in the dynamic environment of Old Mutual Namibia, each has been thoughtfully placed within various departments of the organisation. This strategic approach aims to enable them to leverage their academic knowledge while acquiring new and valuable skills, setting them up for an enriching career ahead.

Toini Muteka, Old Mutual Namibia’s Human Capital Executive, highlighted the company’s sense of responsibility toward the nation’s youth.

“Thousands of talented graduates find themselves without exposure to the working world. As a responsible corporate citizen, we are committed to bridging this gap by providing 17 graduates with hands-on experience and the chance to put their knowledge into practice. This opportunity allows them to discover their true potential and explore diverse career paths within the working world,” she said.

Muteka expressed her delight in extending this opportunity to young Namibian graduates.

“As corporates, it is our responsibility to offer new graduates a glimpse of the professional work environment and contribute to the development of local talent. Today is a proud day for Old Mutual Namibia as we warmly welcome these promising young talents,” she concluded.