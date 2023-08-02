Paratus expands further in Mozambique – Opens Beira office

Paratus recently opened a new office and point of presence (PoP) in Beira, following the news in October last year, when Paratus Mozambique opened its office in Nampula.

The office was officially opened in July and has already signed up new clients, answering the demand in the area for reliable connectivity, this is a strategically important development for both Paratus and for the multiple industries that use the Beira port and logistics corridor.

Country Manager of Partus Mozambique, Rui Costa said this latest and significant investment by the company provides enhanced connectivity to the region and aligns with the company’s goal to focus on providing onshore network connectivity as well as offshore capability through its partnerships with global LEO satellite operators.

“Our focus in Mozambique is geared to providing the connectivity solutions that large industries, such as the logistic, oil and gas sectors, need today. Our investment is providing this new PoP in Beira will give customers always-on, high quality and secure connectivity, backed by multiple backbone connection options,” he added.

He expressed that at Paratus they are committed to investing in solutions that fulfill business communication needs, which is important, especially as Mozambique is increasingly being viewed as a crucial logistic hub for the SADC region. “This is an important strategic and vital expansion to our business, and we are excited about this dynamic development, it is a major step in the consolidation of our quality network offering across Mozambique and beyond,” he emphasised.

Costa said with a contiguous footprint of wholly backed up and quality fiber backbone connection from Mozambique to Namibia, from Zambia to Botswana and South Africa, we have the area covered for the best possible quality connectivity. “We are busy transforming the continent through exceptional digital infrastructure and customer service and have appointed expert technicians and sales support staff in our new Beira office to service the region,” concluded Costa.

Paratus Mozambique, part of the pan-African operator, Paratus Group, owns and manages its infrastructure in the country and this allows it to provide service across the country and connect to the Paratus sub-Saharan network.

(l-r): Abel Magombe, Sulemane Ibraimo, and Cristo Toqueleque in front of the new Paratus Mozambique, Beira offices.