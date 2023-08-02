GOtv launches GOtv Supa+

GOtv this week introduced GOtv Supa+, a tailored package that will see die-hard fans watch the new football season around the corner, in your home of sport, SuperSport.

With access to over 85 exceptional channels and an expanded World of Champions offering, GOtv subscribers in Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, Okahandja, Rehoboth, Ondangwa, Eenhana, Oshakati, Ongwediva, Rundu, and Windhoek can enjoy a broader selection of thrilling football action and indulge in a variety of sports on dedicated channels.

MultiChoice Namibia in a statement said this exciting new offering brings unparalleled entertainment to viewers. “But that’s not all! GOtv Supa+ stretches beyond sports, offering the latest blockbuster movies and series fresh from Hollywood. Subscribers get to enjoy entertaining stories on channels like M-Net Movies, Studio Universal, and Disney, ensuring a constant stream of quality programming,” they added.

They urged their viewers to dive into their favourite shows on E! Entertainment, indulge in animated adventures on Cartoon Network, and explore the wonders of the planet with National Geographic. “GOtv Supa+ is your home of entertainment, offering a gateway to a personal, special, and unforgettable television experience,” they emphasised.

MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director, said the launch of the GOtv Supa+ package is a testament to their dedication to meeting the evolving need of their valued customers. “We are proud and excited to officially launch GOtv Supa+, a package that offers an enhanced and premium viewing experience valued at N$459,” added Gertze.

MultiChoice expressed that they remain committed to their core brand values of relevance, confidence, and delivering the best and most valuable content, making their customers’ lives easy by providing excellent value for money and offering content that resonates with African audiences.