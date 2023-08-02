Select Page

Maritime Clean-up pulls large crowd in Walvis Bay

Aug 4, 2023

The Walvis Municipality’s Maritime Clean-up recently pulled a large number of participants, showing their commitment to maintaining a healthy ocean ecosystem.

The Municipality of Walvis Bay said the clean-up took place at Independence Beach and forms part of the Maritime Festival activities scheduled for the next couple of days.

“The clean-up highlights the significance of the theme of the festival which is, Preserving a Healthy Ocean Ecosystem for a Resilient Economy,” they added.

The municipal authority said the theme underscores the importance of maintaining a balance between deriving economic benefits from the ocean and preserving the ocean ecosystem in a sustainable manner.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all participants. Let’s keep Preserving a Healthy Ocean Ecosystem for a Resilient Economy,” they emphasised.

Participants included the Mayor of Walvis Bay, Councillor Trevino Forbes, Chief Executive Officer of Namibian Fish Consumption, Victor Peya, Junior Town Councillors, and various stakeholders from the Erongo Marine, Tunacor, Hangana, Namfi, Seventy 7 Consulting, Womesa, WIMAfrica, Namdock, Butare Trading Import & Export local schools and We Care Youth Group.

 

