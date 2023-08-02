Namibia’s beauty queens to fly the flag high at various international platforms

Miss Namibia Jameela /Uiras will represent the country on 18 November in El Salvador at the Miss Universe contest, while Miss Namibia First Runner Up, Albertina Haimbala is set to participate in the 72nd Miss World competition.

The Miss Namibia Organisation at a sashing ceremony on 2 August also announced that Miss Namibia Second Runner Up, Martha Kautanevali will take part in the Miss Earth contest, which will take place on 16 December in Vietnam and Miss Teen Namibia, Oriana Ribeiro will represent Namibia in Miss Teen International in India next year.

/Uiras said she is most excited about celebrating diversity with the other delegates, being able to engage in cultural exchanges, and understanding our uniqueness on an international scale.

While Haimbala said it has always been a dream of hers to represent her country on an international stage. “I am excited about everything including meeting new people, going overseas for the first time as well as getting acquainted with other beauty queens from all across the globe and learning about other cultures and so much more,” she added.

Kautanevali said enthusiastically that this is for Namibia, this is for growth and achievement. “Thank you! Thank you for supporting and loving us. I just want to say, that the journey to Miss Earth is a collective one, I am going there as Namibia, no longer as Martha alone and I want you all to keep up with the journey and support in all ways possible,” she explained.

Ribeiro expressed that she does not take her title lightly. “I understand that this is an ambassadorial position that comes with a great deal of responsibility and privilege, which is to be taken seriously and carried out with the utmost respect, integrity, and intentionality. Therefore, I will work diligently to leave a notable impact on our country and bring the international title home,” she promised.

NBC Public Relations Manager, Beaulah Boois-Beukes reiterated their support for the title holders and further encouraged Namibians to rally behind the Miss Namibia Organization.

“We have worked diligently to bring the pageant to this stature and have thus far been successful in a 360 transformation into a national event,” concluded Boois-Beukes.