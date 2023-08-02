Select Page

Hartief employees seal a 5.2% increase on basic salaries

Hartief, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, recently signed a substantive agreement with the Namibian Food and Allied Workers Union (NAFAU) effective for the period 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024 applicable to all Bargaining Unit employees of Hartlief Continental Meat Products.

The substantive agreement entails a 5.2% increase in basic salaries as well as increases to both housing and transport allowances for all Bargaining Unit employees.

At the signing of the agreement, Hartlief Managing Director (MD), Gunther Ling, extended his gratitude to all those involved in the negotiations and stated: “The session was positive and amicable and allowed us to agree in a united fashion. This agreement is a testament to our commitment to our people, without whom Hartlief would not be the passionate, quality-delivering company that it is. All our employees help create the O&L Group Vision we are working towards, ‘to be a catalyst for positive change, creating new realities and fulfilling dreams’.”

Protasius Shitongeni, NAFAU Windhoek Branch Organiser, also shared his appreciation for the cooperative deliberations between the parties.

“Firstly, I would like to thank the Hartlef Negotiation committee, for negotiating in good faith. Secondly, to all the stakeholders who made the negotiation process fruitful, we appraise them for their input. “I trust that we will continue to have this excellent and open engaging relationship. Thank you, once more,” he concluded.

Left to right: Back: Dudley Fourie, O&L Group Manager: Employee Relations, and Gerson Heita, Shop Steward. Front: Protasius Shitongeni, NAFAU Windhoek Branch Organiser, and Gunther Ling, Hartlief Managing Director.

 

