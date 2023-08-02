Select Page

Public lecture to discuss Namibia’s potential for an alternative sustainable energy source

Nuclear Physicist, Professor Munawar Karim will deliver a thought-provoking lecture on, ‘The Case of Geothermal Energy in Namibia’, on Thursday at 18:00 at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), Auditorium 1, Lower Campus.

Professor Karim is a visiting Fulbright Academic at NUST from the St John Fisher University in Rochester New York and he will discuss Namibia’s potential for an alternative sustainable energy source.

The University said Namibia has more than 20 hot springs and heat extractions are possible from any location, therefore Geothermal is possible because it is sustainable.

The Public Lecture is hosted by the Department of Corporate Engagement and Internationalisation.

 

