Kapana Cook-Off competition to crown Professional Chefs this Friday

The third preliminary round in the ninth edition of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition will take place this weekend at Soweto Market in Windhoek.

On Friday, 4 August, a professional chef cook-off will take place, preceding the preliminary round of the competition which takes place on Saturday, 5 August.

The professional chef round is part of the overall Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition, where professional chefs who are currently working in restaurants and hospitality establishments, will compete for N$ 10,000, and for the title of 2023 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Pro-Chef winner.

A judging panel from the Namibian Chefs Association will evaluate the chef’s kapana dishes and judge them based on preparation, presentation, and taste.

Nedbank Namibia Communication and Public Relations Manager, Selma Kaulinge said: “As the green bank, we believe in nourishing not only our financial aspirations but also the hearts of our communities. The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition has not only stirred the passions of aspiring chefs but has also fostered connections that will last beyond the kitchen. On Friday and Saturday, we will witness the joy on the faces of the participants as they cook up a storm for the judges with hopes of winning in their respective classes,” Kaulinge said.

The third preliminary round this Saturday will see three Kapana enthusiasts secure their spot in the final of the competition, to face coastal-based participants Laura Egumbo, Veueza Kasemba, Rivaldo Pietersen; and northern-based participants Johannes Haulyondjamba, Loise Iimvula, and Cleopatra Shipanga, at the Ongwediva Trade Fair on Saturday, 26 August 2023, to stand a chance of walking away with the grand prize of a fully furnished mobile kitchen worth N$ 100,000, a cash prize of N$ 10000, and a Bakpro vetkoek voucher worth N$ 5000.

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition is sponsored by Bakpro, AGRA, Omulunga, and the Namibian Chefs Association.