Another 30 entrepreneurs shortlisted for second run of OM SEED 2.0

The Old Mutual Foundation, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Accelerator Lab, this week unveiled the top 30 shortlisted candidates for the second run of the highly anticipated Old Mutual Sustainable Economic and Empowerment Drive (OM SEED 2.0).

These candidates represent the best entrepreneurial talent from Kavango East, Hardap, and Erongo, and they have been selected for their exceptional business ideas and growth potential.

Following a rigorous evaluation process through over 400 applications, OM SEED has identified ten outstanding entrepreneurs from each of the three regions.

These entrepreneurs will now compete for the opportunity to receive their share of N$300,000 in funding to fuel their business ventures.

Over the next three weeks, the Old Mutual Foundation team will travel to the three regions to assess the 30 businesses, aiming to select the top three candidates who will each receive funding to boost their businesses. The significant investment is intended to drive economic development, create employment opportunities, and foster innovation within the local communities.

“We are thrilled to present the top 30 shortlisted candidates for OM SEED 2.0,” said Mignon du Preez, Old Mutual Namibia Group Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Executive.

“These entrepreneurs have displayed remarkable ingenuity and dedication, and we believe that their ventures have the potential to make a lasting impact on Namibia’s entrepreneurial landscape.”

OM SEED 2.0 is a testament to the Old Mutual Foundation’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, supporting local businesses, and driving economic growth in Namibia. By empowering these talented individuals, the initiative aims to cultivate a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem that benefits both entrepreneurs and the broader community.

 

