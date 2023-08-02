Biomass Fair 2023 set to take place in September

The Standard Bank Biomass Fair 2023 is set to take place from 7 to 9 September 2023 at Gross Barmen Resort, southwest of Okahandja.

The three-day event which will run under the theme; “Igniting the Growth of the Biomass Sector in Namibia”, is being organised by the Namibia Biomass Industry Group (N-BiG), the Charcoal Association of Namibia (CAoN) and the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST of which Standard Bank is the Diamond Sponsor.

“The 2023 Standard Bank Biomass Fair is aimed at updating biomass stakeholders and the public at large on sector developments,” explained Progress Kashandula, Chief Executive of N-BiG.

“The bush biomass sector already contributes extensively to socio-economic development and has the potential to shape an inclusive bioeconomy. The fair is the most important knowledge exchange platform for the sector and provides an excellent networking opportunity,” he added.

According to Kashandula, the fair will bring together industry experts, researchers, and both public and private stakeholders for knowledge exchange, networking, and the showcasing of cutting-edge harvesting and processing technologies for bush biomass.

The Research Symposium on Thursday, 7 September, will stimulate innovation and research in the industry. With a focus on applied research, the symposium will feature presentations from local and international speakers, sharing cutting-edge knowledge on biomass-related topics.

On Friday, 8 September, the Industry Conference will explore vital aspects such as access to local and international markets, harvesting and processing technologies, bush-biomass products, and technical services. It will feature local, regional, and international speakers. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into emerging trends and seize opportunities in the industry.

From Friday, 8 September to Saturday, 9 September, a Biomass Expo with an estimated 120 exhibitors will demonstrate an extensive range of biomass products and cutting-edge technology.

The Expo will feature a variety of exhibitors showcasing harvesting technology, exhibiting charcoal and other wood products, and presenting services for the biomass industry, including access to finance.

Tickets for the Biomass Concert and Expo are available on PayPulse as of Friday, 4 August. More information about the event and the call for exhibitors and sponsors is available at www.biomassfair.com.na.