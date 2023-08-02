Select Page

Standards Institution grows capacity by visiting German peers

Posted by | Aug 2, 2023 |

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

Staff from the Namibia Standards Institute’s Testing and Inspection Centre in Walvis Bay recently concluded a one-week study trip to two similar institutions in Germany.

The German Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety (BVL) and the Institute for Fish and Fishery Products Cuxhaven (IFF CUX) which belongs to the Lower Saxony State Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety, hosted the four-man delegation from Namibia.

The primary objective of the study visit was to augment the research capabilities of the Namibia Standards Institute in conducting laboratory experiments.

The study visit is part of the activities related to the twinning project titled “Support to the Namibian Standards Institution,” funded by the European Union.

Since early 2022 when the project was launched, it has boosted the Namibian Standards Institution’s capacity to carry out its mandate. The project also seeks to increase Namibia’s participation in international trade agreements, eliminate technical trade barriers, and ultimately promote economic growth.

 

