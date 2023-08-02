Namibia Oil and Gas Conference 2023 takes off

By Clifton Movirongo.

The Namibia Oil and Gas Conference, coordinated by the Economic Association of Namibia (EAN), the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, and the Hanns Seidel Foundation, was officially launched on Tuesday in Windhoek and will take place on 16 and 17 August.

The conference’s primary goal is to create a platform for a large-scale public consultation, bringing together key stakeholders from industry experts, policymakers, and civil society to discuss and explore opportunities, challenges, and benefits and pitfalls from the burgeoning local oil and gas industry.

The conference is endorsed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy and has the Namibia Petroleum Corporation (NAMCOR) as a strategic partner.

“The main difference what sets this event apart is how the barriers for civil society and local business participation has been removed and/or lowered significantly,” the organizers said.

“The conference will be opened by the Right Honourable Prime Minister, Sara Kuungongelwa-Amadhila, while the Minister of Mines and Energy, Hon Tom Alweendo, will provide an overview of Namibia’s ambitions to become the sustainable energy capital of Africa. The speaker lineup will feature experts and industry leaders from countries across the continent where there is a significant hydrocarbon industry.

According to Jason Kasuto, Chairperson of the EAN, the event doubles as their annual conference, held each year on topical issues that impact Namibia’s economic development. The previous year’s conference focused on green hydrogen.

“Oil and Gas discoveries in Namibia have become topical issues by the potential GDP and household income impacts this new industry will bring,” he said, adding that dialogue and more dialogue is crucial.

“About 40% will be what we call paid up, so we are inviting large companies internationally, and otherwise that will be attending, and we said if international participants are coming, then definitely we would like them to make a financial contribution. However, 60% will be available for civil society and Namibians. There will be a registration, and that registration will require participants to identify their interest as well as their contribution,” said Nangula Uaandja, Chief Executive of the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board.

“What we are fighting in Namibia are poverty, inequality, and unemployment. If we have a commodity the world demands, and it has the possibility of supporting the government in bringing an end to these challenges, then as Namibia, we will probably not be doing our duty if we do not do that exploration and if we do not develop that asset for the benefit of our people,” she stated.

From the left, Dr Clemens von Doderer, resident representative of the Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF) Namibia, Nangula Uaandja, Chief Executive of the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, and Jason Kasuto, Chairperson of the Economic Association of Namibia, at the official launch of the Namibia Oil and Gas Conference 2023. This conference is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation, First National Bank, and TotalEnergies Namibia.