Jazz night to be celebrated at the NTN

The FNCC will be celebrating jazz for the second time this year, with a special Jazz Night through a two-concert performance by Mandla Mlangeni, from South Africa (SA) and Big Ben from Namibia at the NTN.

The doors will open at 19:00 with N$200 advance tickets and N$250 at the door, on 25 August.

The NTN in a statement said trumpet player, composer, and band leader, Mandla Mlangeni has demonstrated his talent on many local and international stages and has been recognized in 2019 as the Standard Bank Young Artist of the Year for Jazz, one of SA’s highest accolades.

“He leads various creative and critically acclaimed projects, such as the Tune Recreation Committee made their duet appearance at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival and then had their album ‘Voices of Our Vison’ listed as one of the New York Times Best Albums for 2017. The Amandla Freedom Ensemble has released two albums including the SAMA nominated ‘Bhekisizwe’, named after Mlangeni’s activist and lawyer father who was assassinated by apartheid forces. He also leads the Swiss-based Birdsong Ensemble and has played or collaborated with legends such as David Murray, (US), Evan Parker (UK), Feya Faku, Hugh Masekela, and Shabaka Hutchings, (UK),” they added.

While Big Ben is a Windhoek-based singer, songwriter, and band leader.

“Since bursting onto the scene in 2001, the multi-award-winning artist has bewitched audiences around the globe, leaving his melodious mark in South Africa, Angola, Canada, and Germany. Elusive and genre-defying, his musical prowess defies conventional categorization, but his creativity knows no bounds, when he is not mesmerizing curds with his performance, he channels his talents into crafting mesmerizing soundtracks from film and theatre, infusion his music with a kaleidoscope of innovative ideas and approaches. Brace yourself for an unforgeable journey into the world of Big Ben,” they concluded.