Select Page

Capricorn Information chief bags coveted industry award

Posted by | Aug 1, 2023 |

Capricorn Information chief bags coveted industry award

Capricorn Group’s Chief Information Officer, Dr Etienne Slabbert (pictured in the middle), last week received the CIO of the Year award for 2023 at the 19th edition of the Finnovex Southern Africa 2023 awards.

Hosted in Johannesburg, the Finnovex awards promotes thought leadership on cutting-edge fintech issues and solutions, recognising companies and individuals transforming the financial ecosystem based on exemplary performance.

Etienne’s award comes on the back of an assessment by the industry, the organisers and the adjudication panel that selected the winners. Finnovex commended him on his inspirational leadership, “propelling the [IT] industry to a future of unprecedented possibilities.”

The award exemplifies not only his relentless pursuit of excellence but also the vision of Capricorn Group’s leadership to foster a culture of innovation, pushing boundaries to achieve tangible results.

“It was a pleasant surprise to be awarded the prestigious CIO of the Year Award for Southern Africa alongside other esteemed industry leaders. Working in IT at Capricorn Group makes it easy to achieve success and industry recognition, as the Group provides an opportunity for all of us to be part of the implementation of transformational projects as we continue to transform our digital systems across the Group,” said Dr Slabbert.

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Starting the year on a clean slate – Cleaning Data

Starting the year on a clean slate – Cleaning Data

9 January 2018

Huawei launches programme in Africa to accelerate industry’s digital development

Huawei launches programme in Africa to accelerate industry’s digital development

7 June 2023

Facebook and Instagram help put African tourism on the social media map

Facebook and Instagram help put African tourism on the social media map

1 September 2017

Launched e-commerce website to meet a variety of demands for sub-Saharan Africa

Launched e-commerce website to meet a variety of demands for sub-Saharan Africa

22 June 2018

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<