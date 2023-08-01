Capricorn Information chief bags coveted industry award

Capricorn Group’s Chief Information Officer, Dr Etienne Slabbert (pictured in the middle), last week received the CIO of the Year award for 2023 at the 19th edition of the Finnovex Southern Africa 2023 awards.

Hosted in Johannesburg, the Finnovex awards promotes thought leadership on cutting-edge fintech issues and solutions, recognising companies and individuals transforming the financial ecosystem based on exemplary performance.

Etienne’s award comes on the back of an assessment by the industry, the organisers and the adjudication panel that selected the winners. Finnovex commended him on his inspirational leadership, “propelling the [IT] industry to a future of unprecedented possibilities.”

The award exemplifies not only his relentless pursuit of excellence but also the vision of Capricorn Group’s leadership to foster a culture of innovation, pushing boundaries to achieve tangible results.

“It was a pleasant surprise to be awarded the prestigious CIO of the Year Award for Southern Africa alongside other esteemed industry leaders. Working in IT at Capricorn Group makes it easy to achieve success and industry recognition, as the Group provides an opportunity for all of us to be part of the implementation of transformational projects as we continue to transform our digital systems across the Group,” said Dr Slabbert.