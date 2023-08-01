City of Windhoek’s new CEO assumes duty

The City of Windhoek’s new Chief Executive, Mr. Moses Matyayi on Tuesday officially assumed his duties, the municipal authority announced in a statement.

According to the city fathers, Matyayi brings a wealth of experience in public service, business administration, and leadership. He holds a Master of Arts in Human Resources Management from London Metropolitan University in the United Kingdom, as well as a Bachelor of Technology in Human Resources from the then Polytechnic of Namibia, now Namibia University of Science and

Technology.

Before taking on his position at the City of Windhoek, Matyayi held several senior leadership roles. He served as the Chief Executive of the Otjiwarongo Municipality and as the Chief Executive of the Otavi Town Council for over a decade, from 2010 to 2020.

In addition to his professional achievements, Matyayi’s leadership skills have been honed through his various roles, including his tenure as the President of the Namibian Association of Local Authority Officials (NALAO) from 2021 until present date, Chairperson of the Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (CENORED) Board of Directors, Board Member of the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) among others.

“The City of Windhoek is delighted to welcome Matyayi as its new Chief Executive. We are optimistic about the positive impact he will have on the organization and the wider stakeholders of the City of Windhoek,” the authority concluded.