2024 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup ticket secured

Namibia qualified for the International Cricket Council (ICC) U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup scheduled for Sri Lanka next year, after emerging as the champions of the Africa Qualifier which took place from 21 to 31 July in Tanzania.

According to the ICC website, Namibia became the third team to punch their tickets for the U19 World Cup 2024 through the Qualifier route. Last month, New Zealand went through from the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier while Nepal advanced from Asia in February 2023.

During the tournament Namibia were unbeaten through their run in the Africa Qualifier, winning all their games.

Namibia will join 11 others, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Zimbabwe, who automatically qualified as the best-placed Full Member nations from the previous edition in 2022.

 

