City of Windhoek and e-Thekwini Metropolitan Municipality solidify cooperation

The City of Windhoek (CoW) at their Ordinary Council meeting on 27 July approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the City of Windhoek and the e-Thekwini Metropolitan Municipality (Durban), South Africa.

The two cities have been exchanging on projects of mutual interest, primarily on environmental management, sanitation, and climate change.

“Taking cognizance of these many value-adding exchanges between Durban and Windhoek and the impending Windhoek-Bremen and Durban trilateral relationship, as well as the need to strengthen south-south cooperation, the two cities have in a discussion centred on the formalization of their co-operation,” they added.

They further explained that the intention has been on the table since 2019 following a visit to Windhoek by a Durban delegation and various technical consultations.

“Building on various exchanges, discussions, and consultations, the two cities by way of a MoU are expressing the desire to foster and promote the friendly relations existing between the CoW and e-Thekwini Metropolitan Municipality,” they said.

The municipal authority said the partnership is aimed at continuing the tradition of sharing knowledge and inspiring creativity through enlarging each other’s horizons and working together on municipal services solutions.

“The parties, therefore, seek to cooperate in solid waste management, information communication technology, smart cities initiatives, economic development, tourism, heritage, arts and culture, and environmental management, and climate change,” concluded the municipal authority.