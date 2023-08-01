Sport day fosters positive competitive spirit among mine’s staff

Rössing Uranium’s inter-departmental Sport Day provided an inhouse event for the mine’s staff to show their mettle. Held on 22 July at the Vineta Stadium in Swakopmund, the games also attracted sport teams from Rössing’s main contractors.

The Erongo Industrial Supply Services soccer team won the main event of the day.

Beyond the competitions and the camaradeie, the event had a positive impact on employee well-being through the thrill of victory and the displays of resilience in the face of adversity.

At the prize giving ceremony, Rössing Uranium’s Managing Director, Johan Coetzee stressed the importance of sport saying that the event not only celebrated athleticism but also highlighted the importance of teamwork, healthy competition, and employee wellness.

“Congratulations to all the teams who participated and gave it their all! As the new champions revel in their well-deserved victory, they set an inspiring example for the entire company. The spirit of sportsmanship and collaboration exhibited during these games will undoubtedly continue to influence a positive work culture for months to come.”

The teams competed in many sports codes such as soccer, chess, swimming, tennis, netball, volleyball, darts, bowls, angling, cycling, pool, short distance sprints and tug o’ war.

Rössing Uranium gives a special thanks to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and National Service, the Swakopmund Municipality, Namibia Sport Commission for availing the sport officials, Swakopmund Paintball, Fotobox, MC Che Ulenga and DJ Alba Nalo for helping make the event a success.

The tug ‘o war heat showed Rössing’s shareholder team that ropes can be used for other purposes than mooring ships in the harbour. The management team dug in to win the bout.