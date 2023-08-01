Health Ministry embarks on defensive driving training exercise at the coast

The Ministry of Health and Social Services recently provided clarity on a recent social media post depicting the ministry’s vehicles stuck in dunes near the coast.

The Ministry’s Deputy Executive Director and Principal Investigator/Project Director, Petronella Masabane, explained that it is an authorized defensive driving training exercise conducted annually to comply with the Development Partner/Donor’s project requirements.

According to her, defensive driving training takes place in different parts of the country to familiarise drivers with all types of terrain and driving conditions because, while drivers have a certain duty station, their work is not limited to a specific region or facility.

“The training was conducted in the Khomas region last year. The project, implemented by the Ministry and partly funded by a Development Partner, operates in various parts of the country, including the Oshana region. In this specific case, the drivers are tasked to transport Clinical Mentors (Medical Doctors) and Nurse Mentors in the field of HIV to different parts of the country,” she explained.

“The Ministry surveyed drivers, and all preferred to undergo training with the vehicles assigned to them and procured by a Development Partner. The partner/donor had no objections to the project vehicles being used for the training. Meanwhile, appropriate insurance has been taken out by the partner/donor. The Ministry tested the market, and both the Ministry and Development Partner found it to be too expensive to outsource the training to private entities,” Masabane added.

Furthermore, she stressed that before an appointment, all drivers, whether project-funded or appointed to positions on the Ministry’s staff structure, must pass exams to check their driving skills, road safety knowledge, and comprehension of the legal obligations of road users.

“In-service refresher training is provided while formal assessment of skills will be conducted should it be observed that there is a change in competency levels,” she concluded.