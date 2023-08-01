The first local ‘Upside Down House’ opens its doors to tourists

The EdenBerry Strawberry Farm, formerly known as NaruXas, located just 60km from Windhoek en route to Rehoboth recently opened the first local, Upside Down House.

The house which is a new tourist attraction that was officially opened over the weekend, has all the furniture in the opposite direction of a typical building, which generates an “optical” illusion for its visitors.

The peculiar house is the brainchild of farm owners, Richard and Desery van Wyk and has attracted many social media influencers and visitors since its inauguration on Saturday.

At the farm, visitors can enjoy the upside-down experience, as well as strawberry picking, picnicking, and many family activities.

“EdenBerry is the first in Namibia to offer this unique photo experience that defies gravity by walking or dancing on the ceiling. The ideas came to us during our devotional time and because God is sovereign of an upside-down kingdom, the ground rules of which are different from the ground rules by which you and I are inclined to function, our Upside Down House is a demonstration of that. We want to help Namibians experience sweet happiness and see things on the flip side, and because our Christian faith is at the heart of everything we do at EdenBerry, the foundation of the Upside Down House is a cross. The building is more than just an upside-down house. It serves as our legacy to our children and grandchildren. Inside you will see special touches, that are reminiscent of our parents, grandparents, and children,” said Desery van Wyk, co-owner of EdenBerry Farm, at the official opening.

Visitors can touch anything within their reach including furniture on the ceiling to take the coolest surreal images to share with friends and family or online. The Upside Down House can accommodate 10 people at a time and takes 20 – 30 minutes to tour.

Children and adults of all ages can visit the Upside Down House while at EdenBerry Strawberry Farm which is open daily from 09:00 until 14:00, and entrance is N$100 per person.