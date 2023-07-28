Oversight visits to various regions on the high failure rate of learners to be conducted

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Science, ICT, and Youth Development will conduct oversight visits on the high failure rate of learners for the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary Level (NSSCO) and the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Advanced Subsidiary (NSSCAS) in the 2022 academic year in the upcoming weeks.

The first leg of the oversight exercise will encompass seven regions, beginning on Monday, 31 July, in the Kunene region and ending on Monday, 21 August, in the Zambezi region.

Other regions to be covered in the first leg will include, Omusati, Oshana, Ohangwena, Kavango East, and Kavango West.

The Committee will convene a series of public hearings in selected locations with significant stakeholders like parents, the regional education directorate, school boards, student bodies, civil society organizations, faith-based organizations, and traditional leaders.

Meanwhile, the Committee will seek answers and clarification on, among other things, the following: The effect of the new curriculum’s introduction and the extent to which teachers were prepared for its implementation; The effect of automatic promotion/transfer of 2020 Grade 9 learners to the next grade; Existence and strength of a monitoring and evaluation (M & E) system within the educational system; Discipline in schools among learners and teachers; The effect of implementing universal primary and secondary education (free education) on education financing (schools); The impact of procurement processes and arrangements on the education system; The extent of access to the internet and utilization of ICT facilities.

This was revealed in a media release by the Research and Information Sub-Division of the National Council, which noted that the 7th session of the 6th National Council, held from 13 to 17 of February this year, deliberated and resolved the high failure rate of learners who set for the 2022 national examinations for NSSCO and NSSCAS levels.

“The House unanimously agreed that the Standing Committee on Education, Science, ICT, and Youth Development formally investigate the cause for the high failure rate and report on the same.”

“In terms of Article 74(2) of the Namibian Constitution and the National Council Standing Rules and Orders (Rule 155 to 161), the National Council is mandated to exercise oversight over the execution of government programs and the accompanying financial and other resources. Rule 150 of the National Council Standing Rules and Orders mandates the Standing Committee to scrutinize and report to the Council on matters falling within the ambit of Offices, Ministries, Agencies, and all public enterprises dealing with education, science, information communication and technology, youth development, national service, sport, arts, and culture. Oversight in the context of Parliament refers to the monitoring of executive activities for efficiency, probity, transparency, and fidelity to ensure that funds appropriated by Parliament are legally, effectively, and efficiently utilized for the intended purposes.”