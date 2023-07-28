Select Page

Mvula takes over the reigns at Standards Institution

Posted by | Jul 28, 2023 |

Mvula takes over the reigns at Standards Institution

Dr. Eino Mvula has been appointed Chief Executive (CEO) of the Namibian Standards Institution.

The NSI in an announcement said Dr Mvula rejoins the institution where he was instrumental in the establishment of the Institution in 2008.

“The funding CEO of the National Commission on Research Science and Technology (NCRST) and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in business leadership having served in various institutions including NamWater and NSFAF at executive levels. We wish him well in his new role,” they added.

Dr. Mvula has a Ph.D. in Chemistry, a master’s Degree in Business Administration, a Master’s Degree in Tertiary Education Management, a Bachelor of Business Administration, and a Bachelor of Law (LLB).

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Effective banking governance should not be taken lightly says !Gawaxab

Effective banking governance should not be taken lightly says !Gawaxab

20 January 2023

Top performers acknowledged by WesBank

Top performers acknowledged by WesBank

25 November 2016

Finance Ministry officials accused of corruption

Finance Ministry officials accused of corruption

28 September 2018

Meet Bank Windhoek’s new Chief Operating Officer

Meet Bank Windhoek’s new Chief Operating Officer

10 May 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<