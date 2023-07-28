Mvula takes over the reigns at Standards Institution

Dr. Eino Mvula has been appointed Chief Executive (CEO) of the Namibian Standards Institution.

The NSI in an announcement said Dr Mvula rejoins the institution where he was instrumental in the establishment of the Institution in 2008.

“The funding CEO of the National Commission on Research Science and Technology (NCRST) and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in business leadership having served in various institutions including NamWater and NSFAF at executive levels. We wish him well in his new role,” they added.

Dr. Mvula has a Ph.D. in Chemistry, a master’s Degree in Business Administration, a Master’s Degree in Tertiary Education Management, a Bachelor of Business Administration, and a Bachelor of Law (LLB).