Empowering the voice of the youth – EU-Namibia Youth Sounding Board launched

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) this week launched the EU-Namibia Youth Sounding Board, which aims to create long-lasting change in how the EU engages with young people in their policy work and cooperation around the world.

EU Ambassador to Namibia, H.E. Sinikka Antila expressed her enthusiasm for the historic launch of the YSB, noting that Namibian has become the 11th African country to establish this youth-centric platform.

“We believe that young people are the driving force behind positive change in any society. Their energy, creativity, and passion have the potential to shape a brighter future for Namibia. Through this platform, we aim to create an inclusive and participatory space for the youth to be heard, respected, and acted upon,” she added.

The EU in a statement said the youth-centric platform will provide a unique opportunity for young Namibians to voice to the EU their perspectives, ideas, and concerns on critical issues affecting their lives and communities.

“The EU-Namibia YSB will advocate for youth-centered policies and initiatives, ensuring that the concerns and aspirations of the younger generation are integrated into EU’s development cooperation, and through the YSB we seek to amplify the voices of young people and ensure their opinions are heard and valued in decision-making processes,” they emphasised.

They further explained that the YSB has three pillars of action which are Engage, Connect, and Empower.

“To build a stronger and more inclusive society, we recognize the immense potential of Namibia’s youth and acknowledge their role as catalysts for positive change. Together, we can build a more prosperous, sustainable, and equitable Namibia for generations to come,” they concluded.