Breweries, workers union agree on wage increase

A wage agreement for the 2024 financial year, was signed between Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) and the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (NAFAU), and as part of the agreement, an overall increase of 7.5% in basic salaries for employees was reached.

The agreement is for all bargaining unit employees and applicable for the period 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024 and 1 April 2023 to 30 June 2024 respectively.

Signing the agreement, NAFAU’s Regional Coordinator, Simon Muukapo expressed his appreciation to the NBL negotiation team for adopting a transparent approach to finalizing negations that ensured that the workers in the bargaining unit receive their salaries on time.

“As we all know, from a social point of view, everyone is affected by the rising cost of living. The workers are therefore grateful for the increase they will receive and NAFAU is proud to have facilitated these negotiations with the gallant Shop Stewards that made sure that the demands of the workers are met to ensure that their co-workers get their increase on time. It is therefore a pleasure from NAFAU to appreciate NBL Management and this should also serve as a good example for other employers to emulate,” he added.

Managing Director of NBL, Peter Simons said his gratitude goes out to all the parties that were involved in the process which has resulted to ensure that all bargaining unit employees of NBL will receive their increases with this month-end payroll.

“I therefore would like to wholeheartedly thank the negotiation team from the union and the business, for the mutually beneficial consensus reached for the interest of our employees and the company,” he added.

Simons highlighted that the latest agreement paves the way for NBL to continue focusing on their business performance to further deliver on their mandate and annual business plan for the benefit of their shareholders, employees, customers, and consumer respectively.

NBL will continue with the current incentive scheme that will enable employees in the bargaining unit to earn an additional bonus equal to a monthly salary during the financial year, he concluded.