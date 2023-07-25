Namibia condemns the coup in Niger

The government has been following with concern the political situation in the Republic of the Niger, and condemns the coup d’état that toppled the democratically elected government, and the detention of President Mohamed Bazoum, on 26 July.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation in a statement on Thursday said Namibia remains resolute in its stance on zero tolerance on acceding to power through unconstitutional means.

“Namibia supports the statement by the African Union on the attempted coup in which it calls on the people of Niger, all their brothers in Africa, particularly in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and around the world join the voice in unanimous condemnation of the coup attempt and for the immediate and unconditional return of the soldiers to their barracks,” said ministerial Executive Director Penda Naanda in the statement.

According to Naanda, this is in line with the principles of the African Union (AU), the AU Constitutive Act, and the African Charter on Democratic Elections and Governance, which calls for the condemnation and rejection of an unconstitutional change of governments and is in agreement with the AU’s commitment to “Silencing of the Guns in Africa”.

Naanda meanwhile said Namibia demands the immediate release of President Bazoum and all the other political detainees, the restoration of constitutional order, and the return of government to civilian rule, and calls upon the international community to extend all possible support to the people of Niger in their quest to find a democratic solution to the current situation and restore sustained peace and stability in Niger.