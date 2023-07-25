Old Mutual Namibia launches state-of-the-art fund administration system

Old Mutual Namibia this week launched its cutting-edge state-of-the-art fund administration system called Compass.

At the unveiling of the revolutionary platform, Patricia Olivier, The Managing Director of Old Mutual Namibia Corporate Segment, emphasized the crucial role of innovation in driving progress and evolution.

Drawing parallels between historical innovations that shaped society and Old Mutual’s legacy as a particular friend in uncertain times, Olivier underscored the need for continuous transformation to remain relevant and thrive in a rapidly changing world.

“The arrogance of success is to think that what you did yesterday will be sufficient for tomorrow,” Olivier shares, highlighting the forward-thinking approach embraced by Old Mutual Namibia. As a pillar of stability for countless employers, the Orion Umbrella Pension and Provident Funds have protected the dreams and aspirations of many employees for years, but with the changing landscape, it was time to evolve.

The Compass System, a modern platform empowers members, employers, and intermediaries with the tools and resources to navigate the financial landscape confidently and clearly.

Carmen Forster, Head of Business Development and Client Retention at Old Mutual Namibia Corporate Segment, acknowledged the excitement surrounding Compass and expressed gratitude for the tireless efforts of the team and unwavering support from stakeholders.

She assured attendees that immersive training sessions would be conducted to equip everyone with the

knowledge and skills needed to embrace the full potential of Compass seamlessly.

“We are the architects of a future where dreams flourish, and financial freedom knows no bounds,” Forster proclaimed, highlighting the transformative impact of Compass on pension and retirement funds in Namibia.”

Meanwhile, Isaack Veii, National Sales Manager of Old Mutual Namibia Corporate Segment, emphasised Compass as a symbol of guidance and direction in the digital era. He acknowledged clients’ loyalty and enduring partnership throughout the years and reaffirmed the importance of change to unlock efficiencies and facilitate ease of business.