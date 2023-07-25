Ashburton Kwata Mini-Cricket programme bags international award for growing sport

The Ashburton Kwata Mini-Cricket programme recently won a global award for the 2022 International Cricket Council (ICC) Development Initiative of the Year.

Namibia on Tuesday was named the winner due to the continued success of its Ashburton Kwata Mini-Cricket programme.

The participation programme launched in 2009, embraces the notion of playing in open environments and encourages respect, leadership, and resilience through the game of cricket.

Cricket Namibia Mini Cricket Coordinator, Jona Ambuga in a statement said the programme has kept a lot of kids out of trouble.

“We run afternoon programmes and the kids are kept occupied,” he said, adding that the programme has become a community engagement benefitting a lot more people.

Cricket Namibia Chief Executive, Johan Muller said the biggest purpose for the country’s cricket governing body is to make sure the programme reaches every region of the country.

“More than 100,000 children from all 14 regions participated last year, while 20,000 played regular matches,” he said.

Namibia’s programme has been honoured for a second successive year in the ICC Development Awards and has now expanded throughout the country.

The ICC Development Awards were launched in 2002 and recognise world-leading initiatives and innovative programmes undertaken by ICC members to develop and grow the game of cricket in emerging nations.